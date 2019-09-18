Driver dies after car hits pole on Route 724 near Birdsboro
Crash caused by medical episode, state police say
UNION TWP., Pa. - The driver of a car died after striking a utility pole on Route 724 in Berks County.
The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Main Street, also known as Route 724, in Union Township, near Birdsboro.
The driver, a 69-year-old woman, was traveling west on Route 724 when she suffered a medical episode, crossed over the opposite lane of travel, and hit the pole, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Reading Hospital, where she died of injuries she suffered in the crash, police said.
No other vehicles were involved.
