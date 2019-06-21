Driver in deadly DUI crash that killed boyfriend sentenced

GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - The driver in a deadly DUI crash that killed her boyfriend has been sentenced.

A judge sentenced Whitney Bechtel to 11-and-a-half to 23 months at Berks County Jail. Bechtel pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal.

Investigators say Bechtel was drunk when she drove her car into a tree in Greenwich Township in 2016.

Her boyfriend, Phillip Snyder Junior, was killed.