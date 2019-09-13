Drivers, fans revved up for weekend of racing at Maple Grove

BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - If you don't know drag racing, let Berks County acquaint you.

"It's like a little religion, but it's a noisy religion," said race fan Jim McCulley of New Jersey.

The Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals have returned to Maple Grove Raceway in Brecknock Township. It's a crucial weekend for the drivers competing for the championship at the end of the season, but for the fans, it's home.

"I like the access that you have to the cars and the drivers," said one fan from Wilkes-Barre. "You can watch them in the pits there tearing apart the motors and rebuilding them."

Stand in the pits only if you dare; the nitro fumes aside, it's an experience that not only gets to your senses, but for some, touches the heart.

"Drag racing is a sport where you don't race the person," McCulley said. "You become friends with the person and then you end up racing them on the track."