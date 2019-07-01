Berks

Drowning at Blue Marsh Lake sparks push for life vest use

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 06:19 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 06:24 PM EDT

BERN TWP., Pa. - Rangers at Blue Marsh Lake are issuing a warning after a swimmer drowned ahead of one of the busiest times at the lake-the Fourth of July holiday.

Angel Rivera-Medina,21, of Philadelphia was in the water with friends Sunday when he went under.

“People have to remember first of all swimming in a lake or river is different than swimming in a pool,” said Chief Park Ranger Jeff Piscanio.

Officials said Rivera-Medina and friends were in the water tossing around a Frisbee when a wind gust likely pushed the Frisbee farther out. They said Rivera Medina and a friend went to get it. His friend turned around after getting tired, but Rivera-Medina kept going.

“You can get over extended, over confident if you will with your abilities,” said Piscanio.

Several people tried to find him. Thirty minutes after going under, a diver recovered the body 40 feet from shore in roughly 6 to 10 feet of water.

Officials said exhaustion is likely to blame.

They said strong winds could have made swimming back to shore more challenging.

"I think they do have to be careful even if they know how to swim because you never know how the current is,” said Ruth Torrez, who visited the lake with her grandchildren.

The tragedy hasn't kept people out of the water, but has them on alert.

"I guess I'll have to think about it more. Usually I don't have my vest on,” said lake visitor Ron Landis.

Officials said when it comes to drowning men between the ages of 20 to 60 make up the most fatalities. 

They said men often feel confident in their swimming, but just as you're careful putting life jackets on your children you should wear them yourself.

Officials also encourage everyone to swim with a partner. Many times drowning can be quiet with very little movement.

