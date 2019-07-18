Earl supervisor resigns after Facebook post about flooding
John Hetrick had commented on deaths of woman, son
UNION TWP., Pa. - An elected official in Berks County has given up his post following backlash he received for a Facebook post he made about the flooding deaths of a pregnant woman and her son.
John Hetrick resigned from his position as an Earl Township supervisor after telling 69 News on Wednesday that he was seriously considering the move. He had previously resigned as the township's emergency management coordinator.
Hetrick's latest resignation comes nearly a week after he publicly weighed in on the deaths of Pamela Snyder, 31, and her 9-year-old son, Preston Dray, whose car was washed away by flash flooding in Douglass Township on July 11.
In a now deleted post on Facebook, Hetrick said in part, "This isn't rocket science... almost everyone who dies in their car in flooding did so because they made a very bad choice." He went on to say, "we must be responsible for our own bad decisions."
Hetrick told 69 News he "clearly did poorly" and that the post was worded badly. Many viewed the post as insensitive and called for Hetrick to step aside.
Hetrick also said he apologizes to the family of the victims, saying he never meant any ill will toward Snyder or her son.
The township will hold a special meeting on July 25 at 7 p.m., at which time a vote on Hetrick's replacement is expected, officials said.
