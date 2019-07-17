Earl supervisor 'seriously considering' resigning after post
John Hetrick took to Facebook after drownings
EARL TWP., Pa. - Earl Township Supervisor John Hetrick said he's seriously considering resigning from his elected position after receiving backlash for a Facebook post he made in the wake of the deaths of a pregnant woman and her son last week.
Hetrick has already resigned as the township's emergency management coordinator.
In a now-deleted Facebook post, he said in part, "This isn't rocket science... almost everyone who dies in their car in flooding did so because they made a very bad choice." He went on to say, "we must be responsible for our own bad decisions."
The post came after the death of Pamela Snyder, 31, and her 9-year-old son, Preston Dray, in Douglass Township. They were found dead in their car last Thursday after flash flooding swept the car into the Manatawny Creek.
Hetrick told 69 News he "clearly did poorly" and that the post was worded badly. Many viewed the post as insensitive.
"No. You don't talk about anybody like that," said Barb Eisenhard, who works at a farm stand in the township.
"It was too early for any kind of comment like that," said her co-worker, Janet Gibson.
Hetrick also said he apologizes to the family of the victims, saying he never meant any ill will toward the mother or her son, but he also said it does not excuse him from what he said.
"Watch what you write online, because it's gonna come back and bite you," said Gibson.
There's no timeline for if or when he will step down. Some said it's a lesson learned.
"Think before you speak," said Eisenhard.
