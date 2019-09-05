Efforts to save Epler School advance with planned meeting
To be held Sept. 16 at Berks Heritage Center
READING, Pa. - A meeting has been scheduled to gauge interest in forming Friends of the Epler School, an organization that would help to preserve the one-room schoolhouse in Berks County.
The meeting will be held Monday, September 16, at 7 p.m. at the Berks County Heritage Center in Bern Township.
Berks County Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt said Thursday that the group, currently consisting of 14 people, is still in the formative stage and is hoping to get more support from the community.
No decision has been made about whether the school, located at Van Reed and Leisczs Bridge roads in Bern Township, will remain where it is or be moved to nearby airport property or to the heritage center.
"Those numbers are forthcoming," Barnhardt said.
Epler School, which was built in 1847 and converted into a home in 1931, is scheduled for demolition, but former schoolteacher Jane Goetz and other interested parties have started a grassroots effort to try to save the historic structure.
Barnhardt commended Goetz for her efforts.
