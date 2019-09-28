Emerald ash borer decimating trees in Berks and beyond

WYOMISSING, Pa. - An invasive bug is decimating ash trees across Pennsylvania, and it's not the spotted lanternfly. For some, the emerald ash borer is an even bigger problem, especially in Wyomissing, where some 400 ash trees line the streets.

"Wyomissing has been a very unique community as far as preserving its trees," said Mark McLaughlin, the borough's arborist.

The trees help direct storm run-off, provide shade and increase property values, but they are at risk, and the emerald ash borer is being blamed.

"I do believe the emerald ash borer is much more of a threat to our trees, to our shade trees, than the spotted lanternfly at this point," McLaughlin said.

The invasive emerald ash borer is native to Asia. It first showed up in the U.S. in Michigan in the early 2000s. The bugs arrived in Berks in 2014.

"The adults will lay eggs on the bark of the tree at the end of the summer when those eggs hatch immediately. The larva bore into the tree right under the bark," McLaughlin said.

The area under the bark is where the nutrients and water feed the tree. The tunnels bored out by the bug disrupts the flow.

The emerald ash borer is really making an impact in Wyomissing, and experts said they are doing what they can. They have some trees that are healthy and they have some trees that are on the verge of dying.

Before the bug made it to Wyomissing, the borough started treating most of the ash trees with an insecticide. It's easy to spot the untreated ones.

"It's kind of heartbreaking to see these trees die," said McLaughlin.

Experts said tree treatment is expensive, so many property owners are just letting them die off.