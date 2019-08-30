Berks

Employee at Bern Township daycare center accused of inappropriately touching child

Investigation into other possible victims

BERN TWP., Pa. - An employee at a daycare center in Berks County was accused of inappropriately touching a four-year-old boy.

Andrew McCollin, 33, of Berwick, was charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of a child, the Berks County district attorney's office said.

Berks County Detectives received a complaint Monday about a child who was inappropriately touched by a teacher at the daycare he was enrolled in. The daycare was identified as Creative Beginnings.

Detectives learned the boy told his parents his teacher had touched him inappropriately.

The child told authorities the same information during an interview at the Children's Alliance Center on Wednesday, the DA said. When asked how many times the incident occurred, the child said "plenty," the DA said.

Detectives interviewed McCollin the same day. After an initial denial, he admitted to inappropriately touching the boy on more than one occasion, the DA's office said.

The Berks County Detectives' Office filed charges against McCollin Friday. He was taken to the Berks County Sheriffs Department for arraignment.

Detectives are continuing the investigation into other possible victims. Authorities are asking anybody with information to contact the Berks County District Attorney Detectives at 610-478-7171.

The daycare center said it is working closely with local authorities: 

Immediately after learning of some troubling concerns from a parent last weekend, the Creative Beginnings Child Care Center reported the concerns to ChildLine and the Berks County Detectives began an investigation. We are shocked and distressed, and we are working to process these disturbing allegations.  Our hearts are first and foremost with the children and families involved, and we will be doing everything we can to support them through this very difficult time. We are also working closely with the local authorities, and we will support their efforts in every way we can to ensure a full and thorough investigation and just outcome in this situation. 

