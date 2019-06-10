Evacuations lifted after acid leak at Berks chemical plant

PERRY TWP., Pa. - Residents in part of Berks County were forced out of their homes overnight due to a hazmat incident.

Nitric acid was leaking from a wall of Bulk Chemicals on Mohrsville Road in Perry Township, according to fire officials.

The leak was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and nearby residents were told to close all windows and doors and stay inside, officials said.

Residents reported a chaotic scene, as several fire departments and hazmat crews responded to the scene.

Around 10 p.m., firefighters and hazmat crews decided to evacuate homes within a quarter-mile of the facility, said Chief Rusty Wagner, Shoemakersville Fire Company.

Crews came in with Level 1 hazmat suits and worked overnight to clean up the spill. Residents were allowed to return home shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, officials said.

Hazmat crews recovered about 2,000 gallons of nitric acid, Wagner said. The spill was contained to the property.

A cleanup team worked Monday morning to neutralize the area.

No one was injured, Wagner said.