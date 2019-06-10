Evacuations lifted after acid leak at Berks chemical plant
PERRY TWP., Pa. - Residents in part of Berks County were forced out of their homes overnight due to a hazmat incident.
Nitric acid was leaking from a wall of Bulk Chemicals on Mohrsville Road in Perry Township, according to fire officials.
The leak was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and nearby residents were told to close all windows and doors and stay inside, officials said.
Residents reported a chaotic scene, as several fire departments and hazmat crews responded to the scene.
Around 10 p.m., firefighters and hazmat crews decided to evacuate homes within a quarter-mile of the facility, said Chief Rusty Wagner, Shoemakersville Fire Company.
Crews came in with Level 1 hazmat suits and worked overnight to clean up the spill. Residents were allowed to return home shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, officials said.
Hazmat crews recovered about 2,000 gallons of nitric acid, Wagner said. The spill was contained to the property.
A cleanup team worked Monday morning to neutralize the area.
No one was injured, Wagner said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Ex-Reading mayor to report to prison in Kentucky on Thursday
After more than seven decades of life, Vaughn Spencer has little time left to enjoy his freedom.Read More »
- Woman gets jail time in crash that killed teen in Kenhorst
- Firefighters return to Perry chemical plant for 3-alarm fire
- Summer of free kids movies set to get underway in Reading
- Reading Royals' 2019-20 season to feature all-new kids club
- Truck loses crates of live chickens on I-78 near Krumsville
- PHOTOS: Hazmat, evacuations in Mohrsville area of Berks
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Firefighters return to Perry chemical plant for 3-alarm fire
- Ex-Reading mayor to report to prison in Kentucky on Thursday
- Warren County man accused of child sexual assault, police say woman failed to prevent it
- PHOTOS: Hazmat, evacuations in Mohrsville area of Berks
- Man allegedly armed with an apple charged in Apple iPhone robbery
- Updated Police: Man shoves girlfriend down stairs, chokes her daughter
- Updated Health Beat: Training the brain to smell again
- Updated Woman gets jail time in crash that killed teen in Kenhorst
- Scam targets those registered under Megan's Law
- Lane restrictions in place for Allentown due to construction, replacement projects