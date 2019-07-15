Event raises money for Exeter school athlete hit by car

WYOMISSING, Pa. - An event raised money for a high school athlete who was hurt while on a run.

The fundraiser for Exeter Township High School student Alex Holbrook was held Monday at Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery on Penn Avenue.

Holbrook is a cross-country runner who was hit by a car while on a jog in June.

"I appreciate the cross country team for doing all this stuff for me," Holbrook said. "They've been a really big support system, and the community for doing all this."

The fundraiser runs until 8 p.m. Monday.