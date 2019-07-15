Event raises money for Exeter school athlete hit by car
WYOMISSING, Pa. - An event raised money for a high school athlete who was hurt while on a run.
The fundraiser for Exeter Township High School student Alex Holbrook was held Monday at Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery on Penn Avenue.
Holbrook is a cross-country runner who was hit by a car while on a jog in June.
"I appreciate the cross country team for doing all this stuff for me," Holbrook said. "They've been a really big support system, and the community for doing all this."
The fundraiser runs until 8 p.m. Monday.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police probe death on bypass; 'Let us know what you saw'
Authorities are trying to determine the identity of a woman whose body was found in the middle of the Warren Street Bypass in Muhlenberg Township.Read More »
- Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim
- Event raises money for Exeter school athlete hit by car
- Kutztown University offers free online classes to alumni
- Financial help sought for care of Reading's retired K9s
- Berks veteran gifted all-terrain wheelchair at FGL concert
- Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Berks
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Police probe death on bypass; 'Let us know what you saw'
- Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim
- Allentown mayor, police chief weigh in after spike in violence
- Berks has 1st mosquito test positive for West Nile in 2019
- Berks man who climbed old blast furnace in Bethlehem charged
- Local nonprofit organization aims to ease hunger pains in Allentown
- Updated Residents, fellow police officers remember North Catasauqua police chief who died suddenly
- Updated First 400 ADP employees begin working in downtown Allentown
- Updated NJ hospitals making changes to residency programs ahead of expected doctor shortage
- Updated Event raises money for Exeter school athlete hit by car