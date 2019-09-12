Ex-councilman pleads guilty, sentenced in drug store robbery
READING, Pa. - A Berks County man has admitted to the crime that brought an abrupt end to his brief career in politics.
Kirk Mullen pleaded guilty in court Thursday to robbery. He was ordered to serve nine to 23 months in jail followed by eight years' probation. He must also pay restitution.
Mullen was a member of the West Reading Borough Council when he donned a ski mask and robbed the West Reading Drug Store on Penn Avenue on February 19, taking $16,395 worth of oxycodone and OxyContin pills, police said.
Mullen, then 34, later admitted to being a drug addict and to suffering from depression.
"The reason I did it was because I was preparing to kill myself hours before, hours after they arrested me," he told 69 News. "I didn't mean to hurt anybody. I was just trying to hurt myself."
Mullen resigned from council two weeks after his arrest.
