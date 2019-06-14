Ex-Reading mayor booked into Kentucky prison

READING, Pa. - Almost four years after the FBI first raided Reading City Hall, Vaughn Spencer is now in prison.

The former Reading mayor reported to a prison in Kentucky on Thursday.

Spencer will serve the eight-year sentence for his federal bribery conviction at a minimum security camp adjacent to FCI Ashland, which is a federal prison for male offenders in Boyd County, about five miles southwest of Ashland.

The prison, which opened in 1940, has an inmate population of 1,256, with 193 of those inmates housed at the camp, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

According to the prison camp's handbook, inmates "will find considerable freedom of movement and less direct supervision than you might normally expect. This privilege carries with it a great responsibility on your part to see that the functions of the camp are properly carried out."

Inmates are awakened for breakfast at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11 a.m. and dinner is at 4:15 p.m.; weekend and holiday mornings begin with coffee hour at 6:45 a.m. That's followed by brunch at 10:30 a.m. and dinner at 4:15 p.m.

"Lights out" on all days is at 9 p.m.

The prison said it encourages its inmates to take advantage of the "many opportunities for self-improvement," and offers various work assignments, including roles in maintenance, education, and food service.

Also incarcerated at Ashland is Mark Ciavarella, a former president judge in Luzerne County, who is serving a 28-year sentence for racketeering, fraud, money laundering, extortion, and bribery for his role in the so-called "kids for cash" scandal.

Spencer, who served one term as Reading's mayor, was found guilty by a jury in August of federal bribery and related charges.

The feds alleged that Spencer made it clear to donors he would withhold official action from individuals and businesses that didn't provide satisfactory campaign contributions for his 2015 re-election effort.