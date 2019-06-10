Ex-Reading mayor to report to prison in Kentucky on Thursday

READING, Pa. - After more than seven decades of life, Vaughn Spencer has little time left to enjoy his freedom.

The former Reading mayor is due to report to prison on Thursday, and his attorney revealed on Monday that his client will do so in Kentucky.

Spencer will serve the 121- to 151-month sentence for his federal bribery conviction at a minimum security camp adjacent to FCI Ashland, which is a federal prison for male offenders in Boyd County, about five miles southwest of Ashland.

The prison, which opened in 1940, has an inmate population of 1,256, with 193 of those inmates housed at the camp, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

According to the prison camp's handbook, inmates "will find considerable freedom of movement and less direct supervision than you might normal expect. This privilege carries with it a great responsibility on your part to see that the functions of the camp are properly carried out."

Inmates are awakened for breakfast at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11 a.m. and dinner is at 4:15 p.m.; weekend and holiday mornings begin with coffee hour at 6:45 a.m. That's followed by brunch at 10:30 a.m. and dinner at 4:15 p.m.

"Lights out" on all days is at 9 p.m.

The prison said it encourages its inmates to take advantage of the "many opportunities for self-improvement," and offers various work assignments, including roles in maintenance, education, and food service.

Also incarcerated at Ashland is Mark Ciavarella, a former president judge in Luzerne County, who is serving a 28-year sentence for racketeering, fraud, money laundering, extortion, and bribery for his role in the so-called "kids for cash" scandal.