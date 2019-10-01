Exeter explores options for township-owned country club

EXETER TWP., Pa. - The Reading Country Club is currently the focus of the Exeter Township supervisors, and they're asking for ideas from developers.

"We are just trying to get a full understanding of what we can do for the property, whether we can run it as a golf course, lease it out, or if someone wants to buy it then subdivide," said Vincent Biancone, a township supervisor.

Some have discussed placing a hotel on the property. Many said they want to see the property fully utilized.

"What I'd like to see is someone running it that would run the banquet facility and restaurant, I think if it all runs together," Biancone said.

Supervisors said this is a multi-faceted face-lift for the township, as it determines the future of the club and the current municipal complex. The township is planning to relocate its offices to the former Exeter Promenade shopping complex, in the years ahead.

"We are the only one left here, but we have little hope that the township is coming down here to help us move this shopping center again, get a little busy," said Hassan Elhodiguy, the owner of Riviera Pizza.

Riviera Pizza is one of the few remaining businesses in the once-booming complex. The owner said he hopes relocating township business, police, fire and a recreation center onto the property will give his business a boost.

"We are just gonna have to wait," Elhodiguy said. "Hopefully something will happen."

As for the current township building, one proposal is to replace it with a 55-and-older community to meet a growing need.

"I definitely had a lot of people come up and say, 'I love Exeter,'" Biancone said. "'I want to retire in Exeter, but there's no real place to retire in Exeter.'"

Letters of interest and qualifications from operators and developers are being accepted through November 15.