Exeter road buckled by flood; 'It had a lot of power to it'
'This is the first I've seen it this bad'
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Heavy rain has once again left its mark in Berks County. Many spent Thursday trying to dry out and make repairs after Wednesday night's flash flooding submerged cars and nearly washed away a road in Exeter Township.
Crews have made a lot of progress ripping out the buckled asphalt on Butter Lane. Officials said the rivets in the ground were about six inches. Albeit a bumpy ride, the road is open again.
In 21 years, Keith Mervine said the damage to Butter Lane is a first.
"Never saw it like this," he said. "This is the first I've seen it this bad since I've lived here."
Butter Lane buckled under the force of flash flooding. The water even washed out part of his property.
"A lot of flooding, a lot of debris, a lot of cars trying to go through the water, and I thought they would have learned," said Mervine.
He's working to make repairs, and so are Exeter Township road crews.
"It had a lot of power to it," said Clarence Hamm, the township's highway supervisor.
Crews have been busy since the rain receded, and they'll stay busy for a few more days.
"About 400 feet we lost, and it broke the brackets off the guard rail," said Hamm.
Crews said they blocked off roads during the storm, but the roadblocks didn't seem to matter much for some.
"They were coming through," Hamm said. "We were putting up signs and they were coming through."
Officials said the goal is to clear away the chunks of debris and fill in the shoulders before repaving the road.
