Exeter Township diner doubles prices to help support woman whose family died in crash
EXETER TWP., Pa. - For just one day at an Exeter Township diner, breakfast is double the price. The staff aren't getting paid, and the owners may very well lose money.
Yet, it's the biggest rush the Breakfast Hut has ever had.
"Everybody decided not to punch in, give up their whole day for this, it's amazing," owner Tammy Hassan said.
Hassan came up with the idea, to give 100 percent of the day's profits to support the Dawsons, an Exeter Township family, that earlier this month suffered the unimaginable.
The father, Bryan, son Garhett and daughter Kylie, were killed in a head-on car crash in North Carolina, while on vacation. The mom, Melissa, is the only family member who survived.
"I more than feel for this family, I know this money is not gonna help a lot, but just want Melissa to know we are here," Hassan said.
Customers say they're more than willing to double their checks. Several people swung by, without even eating, just to drop off a donation for the family.
Regardless of how much money they raise, Tammy says, her main purpose is to help Melissa know that she is never alone.
"We're here, and God Bless you, you got a long road in front of you, if you ever need anything your community will stick with you," Hassan said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Employee at Bern Township daycare center accused of inappropriately touching child
Andrew McCollin, 33, of Berwick, was charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of a child, the Berks County district attorney's office said.Read More »
- More than 50,000 pounds of food collected in honor of Berks County flood victims
- Owner of property says dumping at bus stop shelter was 'honest mistake'
- Local hotel clerk reacts to recent armed robberies in Berks, Lancaster counties
- Fire at cosmetics company in Reading ruled accident, caused by electrical issue
- Police seek men who robbed Adamstown inn at gunpoint
- Man accused of driving tractor-trailer while under the influence in Berks County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Employee at Bern Township daycare center accused of inappropriately touching child
- Stroudsburg Area School District rededicates football field to honor alumnus who died in WWII
- Exeter Township diner doubles prices to help support woman whose family died in crash
- Investigators suspect hundreds of victims in Bethlehem 'sextortion' case
- Whitehall man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 22
- Local hotel clerk reacts to recent armed robberies in Berks, Lancaster counties
- More than 50,000 pounds of food collected in honor of Berks County flood victims
- Owner of property says dumping at bus stop shelter was 'honest mistake'
- Warren freeholders battle N.J. attorney general on immigration enforcement
- Peron Developent to build 5-story retail, residential building in Bethlehem