Exeter Township diner doubles prices to help support woman whose family died in crash

EXETER TWP., Pa. - For just one day at an Exeter Township diner, breakfast is double the price. The staff aren't getting paid, and the owners may very well lose money.

Yet, it's the biggest rush the Breakfast Hut has ever had.

"Everybody decided not to punch in, give up their whole day for this, it's amazing," owner Tammy Hassan said.

Hassan came up with the idea, to give 100 percent of the day's profits to support the Dawsons, an Exeter Township family, that earlier this month suffered the unimaginable.

The father, Bryan, son Garhett and daughter Kylie, were killed in a head-on car crash in North Carolina, while on vacation. The mom, Melissa, is the only family member who survived.

"I more than feel for this family, I know this money is not gonna help a lot, but just want Melissa to know we are here," Hassan said.

Customers say they're more than willing to double their checks. Several people swung by, without even eating, just to drop off a donation for the family.

Regardless of how much money they raise, Tammy says, her main purpose is to help Melissa know that she is never alone.

"We're here, and God Bless you, you got a long road in front of you, if you ever need anything your community will stick with you," Hassan said.