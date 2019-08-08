Exeter Township looks to honor family after 3 are killed in North Carolina crash

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A third member of an Exeter Township family died Wednesday night. Kylie Dawson's death came days after her father Bryan and brother Garhett were killed in a car crash while in North Carolina on vacation.

Her mother was injured.

It's another blow to an already grieving family and community.

Many in Exeter Township have been hoping that the young woman would pull through.

Now the community is shifting its focus to the mother who is the only one to survive the wreck.

A Dawson family photo shows a moment of happiness a time when the four were together. A tragic, head-on crash in North Carolina changed that.

"If the world had more of the Dawsons we'd be a much better place to live in," said Exeter resident Paul Schwab.

The crash happened August 4 on Highway 109 in Davidson County. Since then, the community has been praying and hoping Kylie would pull through. The tragedy is hitting the community hard.

"It's really hard to kids and really everyone to wrap their heads around how something like this could happen," said Exeter high school counselor Andrea Freese.

Counselors are at Exeter Township Senior High School until Friday. Kylie graduated from there and Garhett was set to start his senior year.

There's even a remembrance wall to help students cope.

"They can write fond memories of their friends and that's very therapeutic," said Freese.

Outside the school, hockey and lacrosse sticks and helmets are being placed on porches. The Dawson children played both sports, and their parents coached and volunteered.

The porch displays are small gestures but one community members hope will make a difference.

"I hope putting the hockey sticks and helmets and stuff out like that helps bring some peace," said Schwab.