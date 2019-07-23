Berks

Exeter Township residents express concerns over Neversink Road tunnel

EXETER TWP., Pa. - For a moment, Delana Schuler was pretty sure that her son Christian was going to die. He was having a seizure and was turning blue. The family lives right beside the tunnel on West Neversink Road, which has been closed to vehicles since February 2016. The closure of the tunnel forced paramedics to take a longer route to the home.

"This is very hard for me," Schuler said as she told her story during an Exeter Township Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday.

When EMTs finally arrived, one asked if the tunnel was open.

"When my brother said no, the EMT looked annoyed," Sarah Boyer, Christian's aunt, recalls. "The EMT himself was angry. If emergency personnel are angry, you can bet that those who live and work near Neversink tunnel are furious."

Throughout the meeting, both townspeople and the supervisors grappled with issues that are hardly new. Damage during a storm caused the initial closure of the tunnel. To reinforce the train going above the tunnel, railroad company Norfolk Southern added steel bars which restricted the maximum height of any vehicle going under the tunnel. Schuler, Boyer and their families expressed feelings that these bars have effectively stalled their lives and work.

Solicitor Samuel Cortes said the township is coming up with a new route.

"They believe they've come up with a route that is less residential and more commercial," Cortes said.

He said he hopes there is something to present at the next meeting. He said the work would cost millions and would not be fixed overnight.

Both Boyer and the supervisors complained about Norfolk Southern not picking up their calls. Norfolk Southern has previously run afoul of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

"Norfolk Southern lowered the elevation of the bridge that prevented trucks from going through the underpass," Township Manager John A. Granger explained. "They did that work without PUC approval."

Granger said the PUC ordered Norfolk Southern to work with the township to restore its elevation to the original height. He said the township has done that because Norfolk Southern didn't get the proper permits.

Schuler is satisfied with the township's response but believes that Norfolk Southern does not care about residents, only about its trains.

"I understand that it's not their fault," Boyer said about the township, "but I wanna know, who should I take this to? My family has business, too."

Boyer said that during one incident, an accident took down a pole. She said the accident, combined with the closed tunnel, stranded her family without power in 90-degree heat. She was unable to go to work at her dog kennel business.

Other News

The meeting also touched on the topic of right to know requests. As of June 30, 126 right-to-know requests were filed in Exeter Township for 2019, more than the total number of requests in the entirety of 2017 and 2018. Requests must be fulfilled within 30 days, but residents complained about having to wait until the last day.

"The current practice of filling out a request at the last minute needs to stop," resident Greg Galtere said.

Galtere said forcing resident to wait until the last possible day was wrong.

"I have no problem with giving the information, it's just a process," Granger said. Granger is in charge of the township's right to know requests. "I'm sorry to say that's where we are today."

In a more recent development, an inspection discovering water damage at the Reading Country Club has temporarily closed the club for repairs.

"It's an emergency based on health issues," Granger said. "I don't know how much it's going to cost or how long it's going to take, but it needs to be done."

Outdoor events will still take place, with the township paying for tents and other necessary materials. There is a wedding scheduled at the club in September, and the township will be contacting the bride to make sure the wedding can be saved.

