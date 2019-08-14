Berks

Exeter Township School Board mourns Dawson family

ST. LAWRENCE, Pa. - Tuesday's Exeter Township School Board special voting meeting began on a somber note. Board President David Hemberger called for a moment of silence in honor of the Dawson family, Bryan and Melissa Dawson and their two children, Kylie and Garhett.

In an accident 10 days ago outside of Lawrence, North Carolina, Bryan and Garhett, an Exeter High School senior, were killed. Kylie, an Exeter graduate, died three days later. Melissa, who was driving, was not seriously injured.

Hemberger said that the entire Exeter family "shares grief and pain."

Superintendent Robert Phillips thanked the District's counseling staff for returning to school during their vacations to be available to talk with students about their grief.

In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Jeffrey P. Fries as Principal at Owatin Creek Elementary School, effective immediately.

Phillips praised Fries for his work and said he made an enormous impact at the school well beyond the short time he spent there. Board member Allison Wilson, who has a child who attends Owatin Creek, also heaped praise on Fries. She said he was beloved by the students.

In addition, Edward J. Isselmann was appointed Principal at Lorane Elementary School, effective Aug. 14, and Margaret D. Wright was appointed Assistant Principal of the Senior High School effective Aug. 14.

The board also appointed Dr. Beverley Niehls as school physician for the 2019-2020 school year and Randal Reinecker, D.D.S. as school dentist for the 2019-2020 school year.

The board approved job descriptions for a student services liaison and general maintenance technician. The student services liaison is a new position; in the past the role was handled informally. Also, the board approved revised handbooks for the schools for electronic distribution.

At next week's meeting the board anticipates approving the fiscal year 2019-2020 IDEA-B Special Education – Grants to States program agreement with the Berks County Intermediate Unit for a total amount of $642,975.40. The funds are used to support special education staffing costs.

The board also expects to approve changes in the daily pay rates for certified substitute teachers and retired Exeter certified substitute teachers. Certified substitutes will be paid $115 for 1-20 days (currently $130/day), and $125 for 21+ days (currently $140/day). Retired Exeter certified substitutes will be paid $135 for 1-20 days (currently $150/day), and $145 for 21+ days (currently $160/day).

