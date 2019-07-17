Extra pool time, free water offer relief from extreme heat

READING, Pa. - A cup of cold water or a dip in the pool will provide a little relief as temperatures in Berks County are set to spike.

"We're calling all available staff in," said Matt Lubas, Reading recreation supervisor.

The city's Schlegel Park Pool saw roughly 1,600 visitors last weekend, and the city is preparing to see that many or more in the coming days. During peak hours -- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. -- officials said the pool often reached capacity.

"We are going to extend our hours Thursday, Friday, Saturday to 8 p.m., so an extra hour," Lubas said.

The water temperature in the pool may top 80 degrees, but that's not expected to keep people away.

"We really try to get everyone in here," said Lubas. "It really boils down to the number of people, the number of guards."

The pool isn't the only place in Reading expecting a spike in attendance. The Hope Rescue Mission is preparing for a surge. The shelter has already seen a few more people coming to wait in the day area.

"We're here to serve the community," said Rabiel Torrez.

The mission recently installed extra air-conditioning units and is opening up extra space to make room for people looking to cool off. Generally, folks at the shelter leave during the day, but that's expected to change for a few days.

"Most of them with the heat wave, they decide to be inside of the building," said Torrez.

While the city hasn't set up any cooling centers, libraries are generally open to people looking to get a break from the heat.

The Reading Area Water Authority will also have a free water station set up outside City Hall on Washington Street starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.