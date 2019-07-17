Extra pool time, free water offer relief from extreme heat
READING, Pa. - A cup of cold water or a dip in the pool will provide a little relief as temperatures in Berks County are set to spike.
"We're calling all available staff in," said Matt Lubas, Reading recreation supervisor.
The city's Schlegel Park Pool saw roughly 1,600 visitors last weekend, and the city is preparing to see that many or more in the coming days. During peak hours -- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. -- officials said the pool often reached capacity.
"We are going to extend our hours Thursday, Friday, Saturday to 8 p.m., so an extra hour," Lubas said.
The water temperature in the pool may top 80 degrees, but that's not expected to keep people away.
"We really try to get everyone in here," said Lubas. "It really boils down to the number of people, the number of guards."
The pool isn't the only place in Reading expecting a spike in attendance. The Hope Rescue Mission is preparing for a surge. The shelter has already seen a few more people coming to wait in the day area.
"We're here to serve the community," said Rabiel Torrez.
The mission recently installed extra air-conditioning units and is opening up extra space to make room for people looking to cool off. Generally, folks at the shelter leave during the day, but that's expected to change for a few days.
"Most of them with the heat wave, they decide to be inside of the building," said Torrez.
While the city hasn't set up any cooling centers, libraries are generally open to people looking to get a break from the heat.
The Reading Area Water Authority will also have a free water station set up outside City Hall on Washington Street starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Blue Marsh Lake visitors warned to watch for harmful algae
With the high heat upon us, visitors to Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County are being put on notice.Read More »
- Walker IV gives back to Reading youth with basketball camp
- Animal Rescue League enacts 'Code Red' for pets in Reading
- Fightins hold on to lead after suspension, top Rumble Ponies
- Earl supervisor 'seriously considering' resigning after post
- Extra pool time, free water offer relief from extreme heat
- Jury: Man guilty of murder for fatal stabbing in Reading
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Chemical powder used in dye prompted hazmat situation, evacuations in Allentown
- Blue Marsh Lake visitors warned to watch for harmful algae
- People find ways to cool off as stretch of hot, humid weather begins
- Updated Effort to bring a lake back to life in Northampton County picking up steam
- Extra pool time, free water offer relief from extreme heat
- How to stay safe in the extreme heat
- Jury: Man guilty of murder for fatal stabbing in Reading
- Updated St. Luke's Hospital debuts new simulation center
- Updated Downtown Allentown Market holds job fair
- Updated Interns increasingly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements