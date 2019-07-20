Extreme heat in Berks leave residents looking to keep cool

READING, Pa. - Dangerous heat and humidity have arrived, and the sticky conditions could stick around through the weekend. And while there's not much you can do to beat the heat, there ares a few things you can try.

"Water and Jesus. Amen," said Tony Roman with the Lighthouse Christian Church.

Roman and his crew relied on that while working around their church. Others are doing whatever they can to get relief.

"The heat is kicking my butt," said Martin McNeill. "It's starting to get hot. It's really starting to get hot out here."

McNeill spent Friday selling water on Penn Street in downtown Reading. He's said it's providing some relief, but it's still not enough as Berks County will see a string of extremely hot days.

"I usually suck on a couple pieces of ice chips, get myself wet. Every little bit helps," said Larry Sands, who has been selling slushies in center city for 30 years.

Firefighters said now is the time to practice caution. You want to remember to drink water, find shade and rest, but the safety measures most definitely shouldn't stop there.

"Look before you lock, so you're looking in the back of your vehicle, even though you don't think anything is there," said Deputy Chief Tom Kemery, Reading Fire Department.

Now is the time when forgetting children or pets in a car can prove deadly. In just an hour, the temperature inside a turned off vehicle can rise 40 degrees.

"So even 20 minutes running into the store and coming right back out with your dog cat, kid in the car, you know is bad, bad business," Kemery said.

Officials said also pay close attention to the elderly and young. Sometimes, they may find it hard to sense or regulate their temperature.