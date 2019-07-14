Animal rescue group says volunteers have had sightings of lost dog that survived fatal car crash
A Facebook group has been keeping tabs on a dog that escaped from a fatal car accident on June 29.
A Berks County animal rescue group posted on Saturday that a rescue group has spotted Ava, a dog that fled from a car crash on I-78 near Exit 40 in Greenwich Township.
According to the Facebook post, group members have "had eyes on Ava for 11 out of the 15 days she's been missing."
Ava was first reported missing in a Facebook post by Nicole Buglino. Buglino had urged anyone who spotted Ava not to chase her as "she's probably very scared."
Ava has been described as being "extremely skittish" by a Berks County rescue group, so volunteers are taking special precautions not to scare her off.
"We have her on camera, we have her feeding, and we have her isolated. She just needs to do her job now. We are hopeful. She did go away for about three days but returned to her safe spot," the group reported on Facebook.
"It's a technical process and the family is aware of our plans and are part of those plans," the group said.
The car accident from which the dog escaped claimed the lives of Nicholas Winter, 56, and Nicholas Winter, 26, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Lisa Winter, 55, was a passenger in the vehicle and received unknown serious injuries.
Pennsylvania State Police have accused Christopher Cornelius, of Louisville, Kentucky, with causing the accident, along with a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia after a search of his car
Investigators said Cornelius was driving east on I-78 when his vehicle crashed into the back of the Winters' car without breaking, which sent the vehicle off the roadway and down an embankment.
