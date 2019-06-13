Fairgrounds Square owner to seek permit for mall demolition

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Two unknowing young shoppers tried to open the front doors of the Fairgrounds Square Mall, which closed its interior section last year.

Now, in a reversal of sorts, Hull Property Group, the Augusta, Georgia-based firm that owns the mall in Muhlenberg Township, said Thursday it will apply for a permit to demolish 80 percent of the building, leaving in place tenants like Boscov's, Burlington, and AMC Theatres as anchors of the redevelopment effort.

"The Fairgrounds Square Mall is a key property along the 5th Street Corridor and is too important to leave in its current condition," said John Mulherin, Hull's vice president of government relations. "Based on input from community and business leaders, we believe this is the best approach."

Rob Johnson, Hull's construction director, said the plans that are needed to obtain the demolition permits will take some time.

"This is a complicated demolition project due to the design and permitting required to create new facades for the anchor tenants remaining on the site," Johnson said. "We also will need to plan for the winter weather and therefore I anticipate construction will commence in spring 2020."

Shoppers visiting Boscov's on Thursday reacted to the plans.

"I'll miss it, but I've missed it for some time," said John Imsenik. "It has not been the same for some time. I guess it will be some way to improve the land use."

Just last month, Hull announced plans to maintain but not redevelop the property. That was the result of a dispute over a tax plan involving the owners, the township commissioners and school board members.

"We are excited that Hull Property Group has decided to immediately embark on the reimagining of the mall property," said Mike Malinowski, the president of the township commissioners. "This is a prominent gateway property on the important 5th Street Corridor and I look forward to working with the Hull Property Group team and Jim Hull on their investment in the property transformations to come."

Shoppers who still frequent other stores in the area say they're grateful for the businesses that are still standing, especially Boscov's.

"I think it's a very good store for family, and you can find whatever you want for a decent price, and there's always good sales," said shopper Kenda Cornell.

"They've been a part of this all along, even before they built the mall, so I'm glad they're here," said Richard Latshaw.

Jim Boscov, Boscov's chairman and CEO, said his company's store and its nearby farmers market stand to benefit from the redevelopment.

"Hull Property Group has a proven track record of improving failed mall assets and I look forward to what they have planned for the Fairgrounds Square Mall property," Boscov said.

One man said he hopes whatever comes next leads to more job opportunities.

"The area needs stuff to happen," said Imensik. "I think it needs manufacturing more than anything else."

Hull, which paid $1.16 million to buy the then-struggling mall in 2016, revealed a series of plans last year to redevelop the site, some of which showed the addition of a possible hotel and restaurant.

The demolished part of the mall would be replaced by green space and possibly a handful of retail stores. One plan also showed the addition of townhomes on the parking lot behind the existing mall.

Hull has not said whether any of those plans have been finalized for development.