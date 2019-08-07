Family: Hearts "shattered" after man born in Reading gunned down in mass shooting

READING, Pa. - One of the nine victims in the deadly Dayton, Ohio mass shooting was born in Reading. His birth mother said her heart shattered after hearing the news.

Nicholas Cumer grew up near Pittsburgh. Although adopted, he re-connected with his biological mother Jennifer Braddock a decade ago.

The family said the pain they feel is indescribable. But they want the world to remember Nicholas as a dedicated and caring young man.

It's his smile that draws you in at first, then everything else falls in line.

"It's hard to not instantly fall in love with him when you met him," said his sister Alexis West.

But if you haven't already experienced that love a gunman took that chance away.

"What did this solve? It solved nothing," said Braddock with tears in her eyes.

"That's the part where my heart is shattered. It's not broken it's shattered in a million pieces."

Cumer, raised in Washington, Pa. by his parents Vicky and Ron Cumer, reconnected with Braddock and West 10 years ago.

"He was the big brother I always wished for. I miss him. I'm never going to stop missing him," said West.

They'd often spend time and holiday breaks together. It's hard holding back the tears. But Braddock finds joy knowing that for 25 years he made a lasting mark.

"He was special he was a blessing and I will continue to feel that way for the rest of my life," she said.

Cumer was finishing up his master's in cancer care at Saint Francis University. He was in Dayton for an internship with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance and had just been offered a position to run a new office before being tragically gunned down.

"He was such a dedicated young man but caring. A heart that I wish more people in this world would have," said Braddock.

The family says the outpouring of support has been tremendous. There will be several services for him Thursday and Friday, all held in Washington, Pa. His funeral is Saturday morning.