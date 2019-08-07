Berks

Family: Hearts "shattered" after man born in Reading gunned down in mass shooting

By:

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 06:15 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 06:15 PM EDT

Family: Hearts "shattered" after man born in Reading gunned down in mass shooting

READING, Pa. - One of the nine victims in the deadly Dayton, Ohio mass shooting was born in Reading. His birth mother said her heart shattered after hearing the news.

Nicholas Cumer grew up near Pittsburgh. Although adopted, he re-connected with his biological mother Jennifer Braddock a decade ago.

The family said the pain they feel is indescribable. But they want the world to remember Nicholas as a dedicated and caring young man.

It's his smile that draws you in at first, then everything else falls in line.

"It's hard to not instantly fall in love with him when you met him," said his sister Alexis West.

But if you haven't already experienced that love a gunman took that chance away. 

"What did this solve? It solved nothing," said Braddock with tears in her eyes. 

"That's the part where my heart is shattered. It's not broken it's shattered in a million pieces."

Cumer, raised in Washington, Pa. by his parents Vicky and Ron Cumer, reconnected with Braddock and West 10 years ago. 

"He was the big brother I always wished for. I miss him. I'm never going to stop missing him," said West.

They'd often spend time and holiday breaks together. It's hard holding back the tears. But Braddock finds joy knowing that for 25 years he made a lasting mark. 

"He was special he was a blessing and I will continue to feel that way for the rest of my life," she said.

Cumer was finishing up his master's in cancer care at Saint Francis University. He was in Dayton for an internship with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance and had just been offered a position to run a new office before being tragically gunned down.

"He was such a dedicated young man but caring. A heart that I wish more people in this world would have," said Braddock.

The family says the outpouring of support has been tremendous. There will be several services for him Thursday and Friday, all held in Washington, Pa. His funeral is Saturday morning.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

11:07 PM

  • 0 mph
  • 21°
  • 100%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Tuesday marks 13 years since Reading police officer killed

Tuesday marks 13 years since Reading police officer killed

2019 Reading Fair primarily agricultural event after rides, vendors cut

2019 Reading Fair primarily agricultural event after rides, vendors cut

Police want 'To be seen as people' on National Night Out

Police want 'To be seen as people' on National Night Out

PHOTOS: 2019 Reading Fair
Julia Rose | 69 News

PHOTOS: 2019 Reading Fair

Chester County DA investigating after backfire at Mariner East Two pipeline

Chester County DA investigating after backfire at Mariner East Two pipeline

Swim beach at Blue Marsh Lake reopens
69 News

Swim beach at Blue Marsh Lake reopens

Berks County woman injured in North Carolina crash in critical condition

Berks County woman injured in North Carolina crash in critical condition

Search continues for woman, baby reported missing in Philadelphia

Search continues for woman, baby reported missing in Philadelphia

Community remembers Exeter father, son killed in crash in North Carolina

Community remembers Exeter father, son killed in crash in North Carolina

Driver in deadly I-78 crash headed to trial

Driver in deadly I-78 crash headed to trial

Father and son from Reading area killed in North Carolina crash

Father and son from Reading area killed in North Carolina crash

Domestic terrorism attacks on the rise

Domestic terrorism attacks on the rise

Central Berks PD hope to use private surveillance in crime fighting

Central Berks PD hope to use private surveillance in crime fighting

Body exhumed in Berks County as part of missing person cases

Body exhumed in Berks County as part of missing person cases

Man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing death in Reading

Man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing death in Reading

Bohm blasts off again for the Fightins walk-off win

Bohm blasts off again for the Fightins walk-off win

Kutztown Community Library celebrates 70th anniversary

Kutztown Community Library celebrates 70th anniversary

Missing, endangered child may be Allentown, Reading
69 News

Missing, endangered child may be Allentown, Reading

Reading Radsport Festival expected to bring in extra business

Reading Radsport Festival expected to bring in extra business

Berks family says baby died in inclined sleeper

Berks family says baby died in inclined sleeper

New law aims to make college affordable for foster kids

New law aims to make college affordable for foster kids

Police searching for burglary suspect in Reading, West Reading

Police searching for burglary suspect in Reading, West Reading

Community rallies around boy shot in Reading
69 News

Community rallies around boy shot in Reading

Berks County coroner asking the public for help in next of kin search

Berks County coroner asking the public for help in next of kin search

Road reopens, cleanup continues after Reading hazmat incident

Road reopens, cleanup continues after Reading hazmat incident

Fightin Phils playoff tickets go on sale Friday

Fightin Phils playoff tickets go on sale Friday

Crime Alert Berks celebrates 21st anniversary of catching criminals

Crime Alert Berks celebrates 21st anniversary of catching criminals

Reading girl raises more than $2,300 for retired police K9s

Reading girl raises more than $2,300 for retired police K9s

Construction of roundabout on Route 183 begins

Construction of roundabout on Route 183 begins

Cyclists prepare for 3rd annual Reading Radsport Festival

Cyclists prepare for 3rd annual Reading Radsport Festival

Berks County Community Foundation awarding $45k in grants to Penn Street Arts program

Berks County Community Foundation awarding $45k in grants to Penn Street Arts program

CEO of Penn National Gaming to retire

CEO of Penn National Gaming to retire

Cleanup continues after hazmat situation in Reading

Cleanup continues after hazmat situation in Reading

Berks commissioners discuss possible solution to airport authority's financial woes
Patrick Manwiller/69 News

Berks commissioners discuss possible solution to airport authority's financial woes

Penn National overcomes bad weather in second quarter, announces CEO's retirement
Andrew Valentino | 69 News

Penn National overcomes bad weather in second quarter, announces CEO's retirement

Reading United optimistic about a different outcome in title game this year

Reading United optimistic about a different outcome in title game this year

Fire at cosmetics company causes hazmat situation in Reading

Fire at cosmetics company causes hazmat situation in Reading

Fightins top Baysox in extras, 3-1

Fightins top Baysox in extras, 3-1

Community mourns loss of girl who had rare cancer

Community mourns loss of girl who had rare cancer

Police in Berks team up for Citizens' Police Academy
Thinkstock

Police in Berks team up for Citizens' Police Academy

Girl sells lemonade to raise money for retired K9's care
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Girl sells lemonade to raise money for retired K9's care

Field of Screams among 20 haunts up for USA Today award
69 News

Field of Screams among 20 haunts up for USA Today award

Charges filed in incident linked to police-involved shooting

Charges filed in incident linked to police-involved shooting

Police: Screaming woman charges at officers with needle
Central Berks Regional Police Department

Police: Screaming woman charges at officers with needle

Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic headaches on I-78

Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic headaches on I-78

Reading family reflects on crash that killed woman, toddler

Reading family reflects on crash that killed woman, toddler

West Reading gift shop donates profits to local charities
Google

West Reading gift shop donates profits to local charities

Man avoids jail time in accidental shooting death of friend

Man avoids jail time in accidental shooting death of friend

Toddler 2nd person to die after July 3 crash in Reading
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Toddler 2nd person to die after July 3 crash in Reading

Grif, Wyomissing police officer's retired K9 partner, dies

Grif, Wyomissing police officer's retired K9 partner, dies