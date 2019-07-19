Family of 4 forced from their home in Alsace Township after flooding
ALSACE TWP., Pa. - This week's heavy rain is partly to blame for forcing a family of four from their home in Alsace Township.
Nathan and Courtney Harris and their children, Harper and Spencer, sat in the living room of their home on Skyline Drive in Alsace Township on Wednesday, when the sounds of rain were overtaken by a sound they never heard before.
"Sitting in the house hanging out, enjoying our evening and we heard some crazy unexplainable cracking,"Courtney said.
The family ran for the front yard and called for help.
"Finally got through to 911. They had difficulties arriving due to flooding and other issues," Courtney said.
The house didn't come down, but there's extensive damage.
"I looked in the side door there and saw the whole basement wall had collapsed," Nathan said.
The aftermath: a gaping hole that stretched the length of the back of their home.
"As long as insurance covers everything the plan is to shore up the basement wall and then once the basement wall is shored up we can go with digging out the basement to get the wall fixed," Nathan said.
As they await those insurance answers, a GoFundMe has been set up by a relative. Employees of Alsace Township, where Courtney works, are stepping in to help.
"Its amazing with how many people are willing to help in such a time of need. I just can't thank people enough," Nathan said.
