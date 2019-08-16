Family-owned arena in Upper Bern about to close for good

UPPER BERN TWP., Pa. - It is the final season for a popular attraction in Berks County.

The family that owns the Mountain Springs Arena in Upper Bern Township said, after nearly 50 years in business, the time has come to close. The land has been sold for the construction of a warehouse.

"I was made an offer I couldn't refuse," said Rich Miller, the arena's owner.

For nearly 50 years, thousands have filled the bleachers and sidelines for countless demolition derbies, rodeos, and concerts, but all that is about to come to an end. The decision to sell wasn't made overnight.

"There's a little bit of happiness, sadness," Miller said. "Didn't really want to see it go, but you know, things change."

Miller's parents got the operation running, but Miller said the time has come to take a step back and focus on family, particularly his new grandchildren.

"There are some people that are upset that we are doing this, but there are some that are for it, and most of the people understand," Miller said.

While the main events are ending, the Miller family will keep its horse operations going and is looking for property near Harrisburg for that.

"I'd like to thank everybody who has supported us over the years," Miller said. "It's been a fantastic run."