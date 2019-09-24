Farmland for sale in Ontelaunee has ties to aviation history
'So many don't know what it is'
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A piece of Berks County's aviation history could soon be changing hands.
A hangar is all that remains of what used to be Whander Field on Route 61 in Ontelaunee Township. It opened in 1927 and was the first commercial airport in Pennsylvania. Now, it's a farm, and it's for sale.
Township resident Mike Evans said he is worried about what could happen to the hangar.
"Once it's gone, it's gone. [There's] no turning back," said Evans. "So many don't know what it is."
ReMax of Reading officials did confirm that the property is under contract, but they weren't able to share any other details.
"If this building is in the way, it's going to go," said Jim Freeman, who sits on the board of directors for the Leesport Area Historical Society. He said the airport was a huge part of Berks County's economy.
"The Reading Aviation Company was chartered October 1927, so this was probably built around then," said Freeman. "There was air mail delivered here, flights to here to Washington, D.C."
Legendary aviator Amelia Earhart landed at Whander Field in 1931 to refuel her autogiro.
No matter what happens, Freeman wants people to know how Berks first took flight.
"Most people who go past don't know what it is," said Freeman.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
School sent into lockdown by fatal shooting in Pottstown
Law enforcement authorities confirmed Monday that they are investigating a homicide in western Montgomery County, near the border with Berks County.Read More »
- Woman ordered to trial in killing of boyfriend in Reading
- Neighbors react to Pottstown shooting that left 1 man dead
- Rep. Houlahan co-authors op-ed about Trump, Ukraine allegations
- Reading to redo traffic study on intersection of 2nd and Buttonwood streets
- Spring supervisors approve $1.8M for pensions
- 1 injured after SUV hits another in Cumru Township
Latest From The Newsroom
- School sent into lockdown by fatal shooting in Pottstown
- Washington Township woman receives Patriot Day Award for her nonstop volunteering efforts
- Moravian College has five confirmed cases of the mumps
- Police: Man sent threatening text mentioning mass shootings, pipe bombs
- Farmland for sale in Ontelaunee has ties to aviation history
- KidsPeace employee charged in sex assault of a juvenile
- 17 months after fire, Quakertown wants building brought up to code
- Neighbors react to Pottstown shooting that left 1 man dead
- Upper Saucon to develop commercial fire inspection program
- Rep. Houlahan co-authors op-ed about Trump, Ukraine allegations