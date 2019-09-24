Farmland for sale in Ontelaunee has ties to aviation history

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A piece of Berks County's aviation history could soon be changing hands.

A hangar is all that remains of what used to be Whander Field on Route 61 in Ontelaunee Township. It opened in 1927 and was the first commercial airport in Pennsylvania. Now, it's a farm, and it's for sale.

Township resident Mike Evans said he is worried about what could happen to the hangar.

"Once it's gone, it's gone. [There's] no turning back," said Evans. "So many don't know what it is."

ReMax of Reading officials did confirm that the property is under contract, but they weren't able to share any other details.

"If this building is in the way, it's going to go," said Jim Freeman, who sits on the board of directors for the Leesport Area Historical Society. He said the airport was a huge part of Berks County's economy.

"The Reading Aviation Company was chartered October 1927, so this was probably built around then," said Freeman. "There was air mail delivered here, flights to here to Washington, D.C."

Legendary aviator Amelia Earhart landed at Whander Field in 1931 to refuel her autogiro.

No matter what happens, Freeman wants people to know how Berks first took flight.

"Most people who go past don't know what it is," said Freeman.