Fashion show benefits Hannah's Hope Ministries
SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A one-of-a-kind fashion show raised money for a Berks County non-profit.
Hannah's Hope Fashion Fundraiser was held at the Crave Cafe in Sinking Spring on Sunday.
It benefits Hannah's Hope Ministries, which serves homeless single women and their children.
The models were women who are part of the Hannah's Hope program. The were dressed in attire provided by From The Heart Consignment.
Organizers say money raised Sunday supports a local residential program that transforms lives.
"They come in and live in the home. We do education, we help them find jobs. We eventually help them find a place to live," said Katherine Scheese, owner of From the Heart.
After the fashion show, a sale at From the Heart donated more money to Hannah's Hope.
