Fatal crash closes Route 724 in Spring Township
SPRING TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash in Spring Township, Berks County Friday morning.
A motorcycle and van crashed on Route 724 at Princeton Avenue around 6:30 a.m., according to county dispatchers.
One person was killed. No other injuries were reported, officials said.
Route 724 (Revere Boulevard) is closed in the area.
