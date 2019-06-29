Berks

Fatal early morning crash on I-78

Jun 29, 2019

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 01:55 PM EDT

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - A deadly early morning wreck was reported on I-78 in Berks County Saturday.

According to police, there were two fatalities as a result of the crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred around 3:30 a.m.  It happened on the eastbound lanes just past Exit 40 in Greenwich Township.

One vehicle reportedly struck another vehicle in the rear, sending that vehicle off the roadway and down an embankment.

The identities of the victims are being withheld until notification is made to the next of kin.

Police are asking any witnesses who were present or have any information regarding the incident to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Hamburg Station at (610) 562-6885.

