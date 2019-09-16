Fiddle fans pack Lyon's community park for a day filled with music

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Fiddle fans pack Lyon's park for a day filled with music Fiddle fans pack Lyon's park for a day filled with music

LYONS, Pa - The swift sounds of strings climbing the scale signal the arrival of the Lyon's Fiddle Fest in Berks County. "It is a tradition, great music, a good time," Craft Vendor Coordinator Khonnie Falatko said.

Thousands turned out for the 35th annual event. It's a day filled with crafts, games, food, and plenty of stringed family instruments, aside from just fiddles. "We have fiddles, violins, ukuleles, harmonicas, most anything musical that you like," one fo the vendors, Steve Walker said.

Walker says, he's been a vendor at the festival since the 1980s. He enjoys teaching others how to play a variety of music styles, but he especially loves folk songs.

Fiddler Allen Ezard says, he enjoys listening to the performances, with his own fiddle in hand. "It's just an important part of our culture, especially Pennsylvania here," Ezard said.

They also offer lessons at the festival on how to play a fiddle. There's a lot to consider when learning to play even a simple g-scale on the fiddle or the violin, including the tuning of its strings, finger placements, and bow movement.

Many say, it's the fiddle's unique style that sets it apart."It's the same exact instrument as a violin, but it's the style that makes it a fiddle," Ezard explained.

Organizers and vendors say every year the goal is the same---to bring the community together, sharing with them this love of music. "Most people will find the best kind of music is the music you make yourself," Walker said.