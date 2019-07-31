Field of Screams among 20 haunts up for USA Today award

69 News

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. - For many who dare for a scare, the Halloween season wouldn't be complete without a night of fright at Field of Screams.

And as the haunted attraction near Lancaster prepares for a new season of horror, it's also standing out among the best of the best places across the country that celebrate all things scary.

Field of Screams has been selected as one of 20 nominees in the 2019 USA TODAY 10Best contest for best haunted attraction.

The other contenders include The Haunted Jail in Indiana, Dead Man's Farm in Tennessee, Queen Mary's Dark Harbor in California, the House of Horror Haunted Carnival in Florida, and The USS Nightmare in Kentucky.

Field of Screams is encouraging its fans to show their support for the local favorite by voting in the contest. Votes can be cast online once each day through Monday, August 26. Winners will be announced Friday, September 6.

Field of Screams will begin its 2019 season the following Friday, the 13th.