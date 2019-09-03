Field of Screams cast creates chaos in 69-WFMZ newsroom

READING, Pa. - With summer about to fade into fall, the frightfully fun festivities of the Halloween season are right around the corner.

With that, the cast of Field of Screams converged on downtown Reading on Tuesday to scare up some frightful fun on their annual visit to the 69 News studios.

The stop comes a little more than a week before the haunted scream park in Mountville, Lancaster County, opens for its 2019 season.

This year's opening night happens to fall on Friday, the 13th of September. The regular season will continue through Saturday, November 9, with the annual "Extreme Blackout" to follow on Friday, November 15.

The season will feature performances by Reading High School's dance team on September 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets for Field of Screams can be bought online or in-person.

For those looking to skip the scare this fall, Corn Cob Acres, featuring more than 40 activities, is open for daylight fun on the same farm now through Sunday, November 3.