Fightin Phils games and festivals highlight busy weekend in Berks
From Fightins games in Baseballtown to festivals scattered around the county, it's going to be a busy weekend in Berks County.
"As long as we don't have any severe heat, severe rain, should be in good shape," Kutztown Folk Festival Director Steve Sharadin said.
The always popular Kutztown Folk Festival begins its ten-day run at the Kutztown Fairgrounds on Saturday. Organizers expect more than 100,000 people to attend.
In Boyertown, the owners of the Firefly Cafe are busy prepping for the first ItalFest. It'll be held Saturday at the Colebrookdale Railroad from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
"The purpose of the event is to bring awareness to the vegan lifestyle," co-owner Michael Martinez said, "…getting the most vital energy from natural living and natural foods."
The festival will feature vegan food vendors, bands, and for the kids, a short train ride.
"It's something that really benefits your health and your spirit," Martinez said.
On Sunday, the Reading Public Museum's stone terrace tent will be the site of Berks County Living's first Burger and Beer Bash.
Also, over at First-Energy Stadium, Saturday night's game will feature a MEGABLAST Fireworks show.
Then on Sunday, the actor who played The Office's comical, chili-dropping Kevin Malone will be making an appearance, both in person, and for those who pre-ordered special tickets, in the form of a bobble head.
"We're big fans," Fightin Phil's game attendee Callie Dunlop said, squealing, "…we always talk about and reference everything, this reminds me of The Office."
With so many events, the weekend is sure to be a hit in Baseballtown and beyond.
