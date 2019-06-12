Fightin' Phils host annual ‘Gluttony Night'

READING, Pa. - Fans at the Reading Fightin' Phils game got to indulge in as much food as they wanted during tonight's game.

The team hosted "Gluttony Night" at FirstEnergy Stadium. For just $9, people could enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience at the concession stands.

To go along with Gluttony Night, the team hosted a chili festival and a wing festival.

To top it all off, competitive eater "Notorious B.O.B." was on hand, attempting to set new records.