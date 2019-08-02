Berks

Fightin Phils playoff tickets go on sale Friday

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 11:21 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 04:45 AM EDT

READING, Pa. - The Fightin Phils are getting ready for a potential playoff run come September.

The team announced that tickets for any playoff games that happen at FirstEnergy Stadium will go on sale Friday.

With one month to go in the season, the Fightins have a four-game lead in the battle for the 2nd-half Eastern Division title.

Fans will have the chance to buy playoff strips for all four potential home playoff games. The strips are discounted $2 from individual playoff game tickets.

If the Fightins reach the playoffs, they will host games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Division Championship on Sept. 4-5. If they reach the Eastern League Championship, they will host games 1 and 2 on Sept. 10-11. Tickets can be purchased by calling 610-370-BALL.

