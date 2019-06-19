Fightins fans honor hometown hero Chad Henne

READING, Pa. - Waves of blue and yellow were mixed in the sea of red and white as fans packed FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday night to see hometown hero Chad Henne.

"My husband and I have been to a game to see him play at Michigan, been watching his career," said fan Tracy Briskey.

"He doesn't forget his roots and where he came from," another fan said.

Chad Henne night at the Fightin Phils game honored the Wilson High School star, University of Michigan grad and current Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback.

"This is home for me. I'm excited always to come back here," Henne said.

Fans got Henne bobbleheads at the door and Henne threw the ceremonial first pitch.

"It's good to support the community," Henne said.

And the community showed support right back. One man presented Henne with a piece of art handmade of duct tape.

"He's a Wilson grad. I'm a Wilson grad. My wife is a Wilson grad. My sister is a Wilson grad. We always grew up with him and just wanted to show my appreciation," the artist said.

Fans also lined up for autographs and pictures.

The excitement around Henne was matched by the excitement around the Fightin Phils' chance to clinch a playoff spot, thanks to the Eastern League's new split season format.

"It's a great opportunity for them because you never know how many guys are going to get called up in the second half with the Phillies and all their injuries," fan Bill Hudson said.

A playoff-like atmosphere and an NFL veteran made for a big night in Baseballtown. And as for Henne, he says this certainly won't be his last Fightins game.

"We built our house here about three years ago so this is where I'll retire," Henne said.