Final preps for Oktoberfest at Reading Liederkranz
LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Originally born out of a desire to gather and make a joyful noise, the Reading Liederkranz is filled with the sounds of setup.
As the latest edition of OktoberFest is set to begin. Thousands are expected to attend the five day celebration, which opens Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. The preparation happens in a crowded space too, especially when it comes to prepping 1,800 pounds of potato salad.
"I think this morning, just for the potato salad, they had over 50-some people peeling potatoes and cutting onions," Dieter Wolter, president of the dance group, said.
In terms of food, chicken will make a triumphant return this year, being cooked under a brand new 10-foot tall pavilion.
"The tent was only seven foot, so the smoke just hung in there," Wolter said. "We built our own thing and we can do 66 or 77 chicken at one shot."
The weather pattern appears to start with summer and end with fall.
"Warm is not as good for drinking beer," Wolter said. "Friday, Saturday, Sunday, in the 60s, beautiful."
Organizers say they hope the good weather will add to the mix of authentic German tradition and culture.
"The singing with the Reading Liederkranz singers, the German food, it's the entire German culture," Keith Fox, with the Reading Liederkranz singers said.
The celebration runs through Sunday.
