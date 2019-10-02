Berks

Final preps for Oktoberfest at Reading Liederkranz

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 11:29 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:29 PM EDT

Final preps for Oktoberfest at Reading Liederkranz

LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Originally born out of a desire to gather and make a joyful noise, the Reading Liederkranz is filled with the sounds of setup.

As the latest edition of OktoberFest is set to begin. Thousands are expected to attend the five day celebration, which opens Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. The preparation happens in a crowded space too, especially when it comes to prepping 1,800 pounds of potato salad.

"I think this morning, just for the potato salad, they had over 50-some people peeling potatoes and cutting onions," Dieter Wolter, president of the dance group, said.

In terms of food, chicken will make a triumphant return this year, being cooked under a brand new 10-foot tall pavilion.

"The tent was only seven foot, so the smoke just hung in there," Wolter said. "We built our own thing and we can do 66 or 77 chicken at one shot."

The weather pattern appears to start with summer and end with fall.

"Warm is not as good for drinking beer," Wolter said. "Friday, Saturday, Sunday, in the 60s, beautiful."

Organizers say they hope the good weather will add to the mix of authentic German tradition and culture.

"The singing with the Reading Liederkranz singers, the German food, it's the entire German culture," Keith Fox, with the Reading Liederkranz singers said.

The celebration runs through Sunday.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

01:47 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 22°
  • 87%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Reading sets date for start of curbside leaf collection

Reading sets date for start of curbside leaf collection

Deaths of Berks siblings still a mystery after autopsies
69 News

Deaths of Berks siblings still a mystery after autopsies

Reading man wounded, another charged in Pottsville shooting

Reading man wounded, another charged in Pottsville shooting

Mifflin student named Berks' Outstanding Young Woman
Martin Miller Photography

Mifflin student named Berks' Outstanding Young Woman

5K, festival benefit children with pediatric brain cancer

5K, festival benefit children with pediatric brain cancer

Community mourns Berks woman killed in electric bike crash

Community mourns Berks woman killed in electric bike crash

Autopsies Monday as community mourns deaths of 2 children
Julia Rose | 69 News

Autopsies Monday as community mourns deaths of 2 children

Centre man gets jail for inappropriate contact with child

Centre man gets jail for inappropriate contact with child

Woman, 29, killed after crash of electric bike in Berks
69 News

Woman, 29, killed after crash of electric bike in Berks

Emerald ash borer decimating trees in Berks and beyond

Emerald ash borer decimating trees in Berks and beyond

Children die after being found unconscious inside Berks home
Julia Rose | 69 News

Children die after being found unconscious inside Berks home

Diocese: Retired priest admits to abuse of minor in Reading
CNN

Diocese: Retired priest admits to abuse of minor in Reading

Reading firefighters 'Fill the Boot' with donations for MDA
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Reading firefighters 'Fill the Boot' with donations for MDA

Memorial service set for Chuck Gallagher, late Eagle editor

Memorial service set for Chuck Gallagher, late Eagle editor

Gala raises money for group that helps homeless in Berks
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Gala raises money for group that helps homeless in Berks

Bad printing job celebrated with 'ugly mug' giveaway
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Bad printing job celebrated with 'ugly mug' giveaway

Harvest opens 2nd medical marijuana dispensary in Berks
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Harvest opens 2nd medical marijuana dispensary in Berks

South Heidelberg police to take over coverage of Heidelberg
South Heidelberg Township Police Department

South Heidelberg police to take over coverage of Heidelberg

Dine in the Dark highlights challenges of visually impaired
Tom Rader | 69 News

Dine in the Dark highlights challenges of visually impaired

Berks firefighters honored for rescuing homeowners from fire
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Berks firefighters honored for rescuing homeowners from fire

PHOTOS: Dine in the Dark 2019
Tom Rader | 69 News

PHOTOS: Dine in the Dark 2019

Bern officer, found asleep behind wheel, charged with DUI

Bern officer, found asleep behind wheel, charged with DUI

One-on-one with Tower Health's CEO after hospital purchase
69 News

One-on-one with Tower Health's CEO after hospital purchase

Police: Speed enforcement equipment swiped during detail

Police: Speed enforcement equipment swiped during detail

Berks commissioner counting on RSD board's help with census

Berks commissioner counting on RSD board's help with census

Lawsuit against Boyertown's transgender policy dropped
CNN

Lawsuit against Boyertown's transgender policy dropped

Reading residents debate fate of dam at city's Egelman Park
Egelman Park in Reading 4

Reading residents debate fate of dam at city's Egelman Park

Berks business leading flex-recycling pilot program
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Berks business leading flex-recycling pilot program

Penske Logistics agrees to settle discrimination allegations
Penske

Penske Logistics agrees to settle discrimination allegations

PHOTOS: Chuck Gallagher through the years
Reading Eagle

PHOTOS: Chuck Gallagher through the years

WATCH: 2007 story on Chuck Gallagher's retirement from Eagle
69 News

WATCH: 2007 story on Chuck Gallagher's retirement from Eagle

UK to honor KU grad, dog who stopped White House intruder

UK to honor KU grad, dog who stopped White House intruder

Trucker sentenced in fatal crash on Pa. Turnpike in Berks

Trucker sentenced in fatal crash on Pa. Turnpike in Berks

Election set to replace lawmaker busted in child porn case

Election set to replace lawmaker busted in child porn case

Trash truck goes off road, overturns in South Heidelberg
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Trash truck goes off road, overturns in South Heidelberg

Retired Eagle editor, familiar face to 69 News viewers, dies

Retired Eagle editor, familiar face to 69 News viewers, dies

Albright athletes, Humane Society team up for runs with dogs
69 News

Albright athletes, Humane Society team up for runs with dogs

Police: Missing Cumru woman found safe

Police: Missing Cumru woman found safe

Petition signed for traffic light at Reading intersection
Google

Petition signed for traffic light at Reading intersection

Alvernia professor: Impeachment inquiry could take months

Alvernia professor: Impeachment inquiry could take months

Berks poll workers trained on county's new voting machines
69 News

Berks poll workers trained on county's new voting machines

Reading seeking new use for 19th-century City Greenhouse
Google

Reading seeking new use for 19th-century City Greenhouse

Census 2020 event planned at Reading Area Community College

Census 2020 event planned at Reading Area Community College

Tower Health, Drexel get court OK to buy children's hospital
Google

Tower Health, Drexel get court OK to buy children's hospital

2 children found unconscious inside Kempton-area home
Julia Rose | 69 News

2 children found unconscious inside Kempton-area home

Houlahan co-authors op-ed about Trump, Ukraine allegations

Houlahan co-authors op-ed about Trump, Ukraine allegations

Reading to redo study on 2nd and Buttonwood intersection
Google

Reading to redo study on 2nd and Buttonwood intersection

Spring supervisors approve $1.8M for employee pensions
Spring Township

Spring supervisors approve $1.8M for employee pensions

Maddie's Miracles benefit helps Berks boy who can't walk
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Maddie's Miracles benefit helps Berks boy who can't walk

Farmland for sale in Ontelaunee has ties to aviation history
Chad Blimline | QuadCopter 69

Farmland for sale in Ontelaunee has ties to aviation history