Financial help sought for care of Reading's retired K9s
GoFundMe accepting donations for medical bills
READING, Pa. - Reading's four-legged finest may be enjoying the golden age of retirement, but the later years of their lives aren't coming without a cost.
Medical bills for retired members of the city police department's K9 unit are piling up, so Friends of the Reading Police K9 Unit announced Monday that it is seeking the public's help to cover the costs.
"These retired K9s have served our community but, unlike retired human officers, the K9s do not receive pensions," said Keith Claytor, president of the nonprofit Friends organization. "They deserve our support now."
Since Reading police relaunched their K9 unit in 2008, seven of the dogs have retired from the force, including Reno and Rocky, both of whom required emergency care and surgery for bloat in the past year. Retired K9 Caine also received medical care for an illness, but he has since died.
"The costs for some of this care has been staggering," Claytor said.
As its currently structured, Claytor's group said it is unable to help with the medical costs because its fund at the Berks County Community Foundation is designated for the acquisition, training, and maintenance of the K9 unit's active members.
A separate GoFundMe account has been established for anyone wishing to contribute to the care of the K9 unit's retirees. The initial goal is to raise $20,000.
