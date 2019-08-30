Fire at cosmetics company in Reading ruled accident, caused by electrical issue

READING, Pa. - Investigators say a fire at a cosmetics company in Reading was caused by a defective piece of lighting equipment.

The fire marshal is ruling last month's fire at Cospro Development at North Front and Washington streets an accident.

He says the fire was caused by a defective light ballast, which regulates the current for fluorescent lights.

The fire marshal says a second fire was also caused by an electrical problem.

No one was hurt in either fire, but there was a hazmat situation, because of the chemicals inside the building.