Fire at cosmetics company in Reading ruled accident, caused by electrical issue
READING, Pa. - Investigators say a fire at a cosmetics company in Reading was caused by a defective piece of lighting equipment.
The fire marshal is ruling last month's fire at Cospro Development at North Front and Washington streets an accident.
He says the fire was caused by a defective light ballast, which regulates the current for fluorescent lights.
The fire marshal says a second fire was also caused by an electrical problem.
No one was hurt in either fire, but there was a hazmat situation, because of the chemicals inside the building.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Employee at Bern Township daycare center accused of inappropriately touching child
Andrew McCollin, 33, of Berwick, was charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of a child, the Berks County district attorney's office said.Read More »
- Fire at cosmetics company in Reading ruled accident, caused by electrical issue
- Police seek men who robbed Adamstown inn at gunpoint
- Man accused of driving tractor-trailer while under the influence in Berks County
- South Heidelberg police could take over coverage in Heidelberg Township
- R-Phils salute the fans during final home game of regular season
- Former Reading mayor convicted in pay-to-play scheme calling for prison sentence to be reduced
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Investigators suspect hundreds of victims in Bethlehem 'sextortion' case
- Updated Crews from Lehigh Valley, Berks going south to help as Hurricane Dorian heads to southern U.S.
- Updated Employee at Bern Township daycare center accused of inappropriately touching child
- Fire at cosmetics company in Reading ruled accident, caused by electrical issue
- Updated Lehigh County's 2020 budget includes small tax hike
- Updated Health Beat: Measles vaccine: Do you need one?
- Local workers head south ahead of Hurricane Dorian's possible landfall
- Monroe County woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for sex trafficking, drug trafficking
- Bucks swim club reopens more than a week after tree fell on tent pavilion, injuring 9
- $500 reward offered for information leading to arrest of man wanted on drug charges