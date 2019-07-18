Fire damages nail salon in Reading
READING, Pa. - Firefighters are searching for the cause of a fire at a nail salon and apartment in Reading.
The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. at North Fourth and Buttonwood streets. Fire officials say one person who lives in the apartment above the salon made it out. No injuries have been reported.
