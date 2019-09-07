Fire forces employees, customers out of Burger King in Berks
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Fire forced employees and customers out of the Burger King in Wyomissing Friday evening.
Smoke could be seen coming from the restaurant's roof at around 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Berkshire Boulevard.
Initial reports indicate the fire broke out in the ventilation system.
