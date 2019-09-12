Firefighter taken to hospital from house fire in Reading

READING, Pa. - An ambulance took a firefighter to the hospital from the scene of a two-alarm house fire in Reading.

The firefighter will be evaluated for a possible back injury, according to Jeremy Searfoss, the city's fire marshal.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Thursday inside a home in the 200 block of Rummels Court, an alley off Moss Street.

The first crews on scene reported heavy fire spreading to neighboring homes. Several firefighters were pulled out of training to assist with the blaze. Others were called in from the suburbs.

The firefighters had to carry ladders to the scene by hand because the tight space around the burning home prevented them from using their aerial equipment, officials said.

There were initial reports of someone possibly trapped inside one of the burning buildings, but a subsequent search by firefighters turned up no evidence of that being the case.

The fire was declared under control around 2:45 p.m., but firefighters still had to perform extensive overhaul.

Investigators have not determined what sparked the fire.