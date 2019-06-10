Firefighters return to Perry chemical plant for 3-alarm fire

Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

PERRY TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were summoned back to a chemical facility in Berks County for a fire and hazmat incident.

The latest call at Bulk Chemical on Mohrsville Road in Perry Township was first dispatched shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. It has since gone to three alarms.

The same location was the site of a hazmat incident that prompted the evacuation of nearby residents from their homes Sunday night.

The leak of nitric acid was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Hazmat crews from Berks and surrounding counties responded and recovered about 2,000 gallons of the acid, according to officials on the scene.

The evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes around 7 a.m. Monday.

A cleanup team was still working to neutralize the area, when the fire was reported.

As a result of the activity, Morhsville Road was closed from Route 61 in Ontelaunee Township to Main Street at Railroad Road in Centre Township and to Main and Second streets in Shoemakersville, according to dispatchers with the Berks County 911 Center.