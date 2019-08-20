Berks

Firefighters went in to burning home with no protective gear to save man in Berks

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Scott Kauffman and Sage Mutter didn't have time to put on turnout gear when they heard someone inside a burning house screaming for help. 

"It's the last thing we should ever do is go into a house without an airpack, a burning house filling up with smoke," said Kauffman. 

They, along with firefighter Jesse Cook, were the first volunteers from the Eastern Berks Fire Department on the scene of a fire in the 500 block of Lenape Road in Washington Township on Sunday.

Cook couldn't make it to be interviewed, but Kauffman and Mutter say they didn't think twice when they heard the screams from the man, who was in a wheelchair.

"We got into the room where we found the guy, there was two windows and we wanted to get out, but we couldn't go back down the hallway," said Mutter. 

Mutter says once he found the man, there was no other way for him to get out. He and Cook jumped out a second story window.

"As soon as I got out of the window, I ran to the truck to grab a pack, so I could go back because I knew where he was," said Mutter.

Mutter and Kauffman admit at first they didn't think they could rescue the man, and despite the fact that they did they couldn't go to sleep that night. Still, both say they'd do it again. 

"You ask me why I do it, sometimes I wonder why," said Kauffman. "Never been paid a dime in my life to do it."

