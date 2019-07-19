Fireworks follow Flamin' Dick at Fleetwood carnival Friday
Jeff Krick to present Elvis tribute on Saturday
FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Fleetwood is sure to be the hottest place in Berks County on Friday night, and it has nothing to do with the weather.
Flamin' Dick and the Hot Rods will fire up the night by headlining the entertainment at the Fleetwood Community Carnival in Fleetwood Park.
The rock-n-roll party band will begin its concert at 7 p.m., taking those in attendance down memory lane by playing a variety of classic songs from the '50s and '60s.
If that's not enough, the concert will be followed by fireworks, and thankfully, it appears the weather will cooperate, with little chance of thunderstorms in the forecast.
The same can't be said for Wednesday night, when heavy rain moved through the park and forced an early end to the carnival, but organizers were quick to assemble and get everything up and running again for Thursday.
"We're back at it. Everybody is full force. "said Kelly Schaeffer, president, Fleetwood Council Community Organization. "Everybody, hope that they can still come out [and] enjoy the rest of our week. We got great entertainment."
The carnival will conclude its five-night run on Saturday, when Jeff Krick presents his oldies and Elvis tribute.
The carnival's kitchen will open both days at 5 p.m.; the rides will get started at 6 p.m.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Berks 911 swamped with calls about explosion or earthquake
Reports of an explosion or an earthquake have overwhelmed Berks County's 911 centerRead More »
- Suspect charged in killing of Berks man at hotel in Maryland
- Car flips onto roof in crash with dump truck on Route 183
- Berks representative among lawmakers touring southern border
- Amity declares disaster emergency after last week's floods
- Cleanup continues after flash flooding from Wednesday's rain
- Exeter road buckled by flood; 'It had a lot of power to it'
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Berks 911 swamped with calls about explosion or earthquake
- Updated Suspect charged in killing of Berks man at hotel in Maryland
- Updated Oppressive heat, humidity through the weekend, with heat index values over 100
- Updated Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- BUCKS County SPCA rescues more than 100 farm animals
- Updated Fireworks follow Flamin' Dick at Fleetwood carnival Friday
- Updated Police: Weissport man gave weed to teens, then sexually assaulted girl
- Charges dismissed in school bus DUI crash
- Car flips onto roof in crash with dump truck on Route 183
- Berks representative among lawmakers touring southern border