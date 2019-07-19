Fireworks follow Flamin' Dick at Fleetwood carnival Friday

Timothy Ford | 69 News

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Fleetwood is sure to be the hottest place in Berks County on Friday night, and it has nothing to do with the weather.

Flamin' Dick and the Hot Rods will fire up the night by headlining the entertainment at the Fleetwood Community Carnival in Fleetwood Park.

The rock-n-roll party band will begin its concert at 7 p.m., taking those in attendance down memory lane by playing a variety of classic songs from the '50s and '60s.

If that's not enough, the concert will be followed by fireworks, and thankfully, it appears the weather will cooperate, with little chance of thunderstorms in the forecast.

The same can't be said for Wednesday night, when heavy rain moved through the park and forced an early end to the carnival, but organizers were quick to assemble and get everything up and running again for Thursday.

"We're back at it. Everybody is full force. "said Kelly Schaeffer, president, Fleetwood Council Community Organization. "Everybody, hope that they can still come out [and] enjoy the rest of our week. We got great entertainment."

The carnival will conclude its five-night run on Saturday, when Jeff Krick presents his oldies and Elvis tribute.

The carnival's kitchen will open both days at 5 p.m.; the rides will get started at 6 p.m.