4th of July fireworks light up night sky in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. - Fireworks lit up the night sky in all shapes and colors, wrapping up West Reading's Independence Day celebration.
"I think it brings a lot of people from everywhere," said Helen Moyer, one of the event organizers. "We're all here together to celebrate one thing, and that's freedom."
The day, for many, started out with some games and a dip in the pool. That fun came to a brief halt as some storms passed through, but as soon as the band stepped on stage, people flocked back to the area near the playground.
For Peter Lopez and his family of six, West Reading's celebration is a treasured family tradition.
"It's special for all Americans," he said. "It is the Fourth of July. We always come here to celebrate together."
"Just to have fun," one of his daughters, Jaynalis, said, smiling.
The day's fun led up to the main event of the evening: the fireworks.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Independence Day fires damage school, homes in Reading
Independence Day turned into a busy night for Reading's firefighters.Read More »
- PHOTOS: 70th annual Kutztown Folk Festival
- Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg
- Tires break off dump truck, slam into house near Birdsboro
- UGI Energy Services relocates HQ to The Knitting Mills
- Huge plume of black smoke rises from farm fire in Bethel
- Construction begins on new COCA resource center in Reading
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg
- Man charged with aggravated assault after off-duty officer stabbed on Route 309
- Northampton County's Mountain View Drive-in set to reopen 15 years after it closed
- Updated Motorcycle driver killed after crash in Lower Milford Township
- Tires break off dump truck, slam into house near Birdsboro
- July 4 keeps animal shelters busy
- Independence Day fires damage school, homes in Reading
- Updated Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed
- Updated FBI assists police, bomb squad in search in Emmaus
- Snow days may become school days under new Pennsylvania law