4th of July fireworks light up night sky in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. - Fireworks lit up the night sky in all shapes and colors, wrapping up West Reading's Independence Day celebration.

"I think it brings a lot of people from everywhere," said Helen Moyer, one of the event organizers. "We're all here together to celebrate one thing, and that's freedom."

The day, for many, started out with some games and a dip in the pool. That fun came to a brief halt as some storms passed through, but as soon as the band stepped on stage, people flocked back to the area near the playground.

For Peter Lopez and his family of six, West Reading's celebration is a treasured family tradition.

"It's special for all Americans," he said. "It is the Fourth of July. We always come here to celebrate together."

"Just to have fun," one of his daughters, Jaynalis, said, smiling.

The day's fun led up to the main event of the evening: the fireworks.