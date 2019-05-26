First Responder Festival held in Berks County

LEESPORT, Pa. - Local first responders joined together with the residents they serve for a fun and informative day in Berks County Saturday.

The Northern Berks EMS hosted the third annual First Responder Festival at the Leesport Farmers Market. Fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles from area agencies were on display. There were demonstrations showing what first responders do in emergencies along with live music and kids' activities.

"We invite the public to come out and learn about what their first responders do, learn about our needs. Right now, one of our biggest needs is for volunteers. Fire companies, EMS agencies; everybody's looking for volunteers," said Northern Berks EMS member Sheila Gonzalez.

This festival is held in conjunction with National Emergency Medical Services Week.