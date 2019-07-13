Flood clean up continues in Amity Township

AMITY TWP., Pa. - Industrial fans dry out the space where Bobby Snyder practices his craft at Pennsylvania Farm Table Company off Route 562 and Old Airport Road in Amity Township.

"It's kind of an art and when I send my tables out to my customers, I kinda wanna have my name on it," Snyder said.

But now, instead of creating custom tables in his work shop, he's manning his bobcat and putting his driveway back together.

"I'm pulling the stone back in from my yard and refilling up all the where it was washed out," said Snyder.

A small creak flows peacefully now, but just hours ago, it looked like a raging river.

"The rain started and I just thought it was gonna be a normal rain and then, as I was working in the barn here the water just started filling up, it was about ankle deep," Snyder said.

Across the street at Mackey's, perhaps an even more apt description of the storm is being tossed around a dug-up parking lot, with craters made by flood waters.

"The rain just unleashed," said Richard Mackey, owner of the establishment.

"Severe parking lot damage. Excessive flooding from the drainage that wasn't able to handle that amount of rain at the time."

Further down Old Airport Road, a husband and wife are assessing the damage as remnants of their basement are stacked a couple feet high in front of their garage.

"This is our carpet from our finished basement," said Frank Mirenda.

"Insulation that got wet. And everything behind it is just junk that was stored in the basement and anything that got wet is just going to get thrown away."

They're accounting for the damage, but also counting their blessings.

"There's a lot of worse things that happen to neighbors and people around here than just a little bit of water so, I guess I'm lucky, ya know?," Mirenda said.